Kindergarten teacher Dani Crowe officiates the wedding of the letters Q (Malia Hart) and U (Finley Williams) as part of a lesson on the alphabet at Plains Elementary School.

The average age of people getting married in the United States was early 30s, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, but last week's wedding at Plains School might throw a wrinkle in their statistics.

Six-year-old Malia Hart (as the letter Q) and 5-year-old Finley Williams (as the letter U) were "marr...