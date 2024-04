Jolene Burke of Plains shows the Sanders County Fair Board members bags of metal objects that she and fair manager Kristy Sheehan found in the main arena. Board member Ted Forkum and Brian Crain look over the items.

The Sanders County Fair Board monthly meeting last week started with a Plains woman placing dozens of scraps of metal on the tables in front of the board members.

"This could potentially cripple a horse," said Jolene Burke of Plains, referring to a large piece of metal that she and Kristy Sheehan, t...