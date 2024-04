Aaron Leichtnam creates his own music with Hip-Hop artist Shadow Devereaux during an art event last week at Hot Springs school.

Artists from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) went to Hot Springs School on Saturday to teach fifth through 12th grade students about different art modalities. Sketch artist Cameron Decker from Missoula, along with his wife Aspen Decker, said this is the second school they have vis...