Remember When?

105 YEARS AGO

FEBRUARY 27, 1919

SUCCESSFUL TELEPHONE MEETING AT WHITEPINE

A great deal of interest was shown in the telephone meeting at Whitepine Saturday evening. Fred Foote reported that he had secured 17 signers for the telephone in the vicinity of Belknap and Big Beaver. Four people from across the river are also ready to put in telephones.

The report of the committee was followed by a lively discussion in which various ideas were presented. A motion was made, seconded and carried that a co-operative phone company be organized. After more discussion, a committee was appointed to prepare papers for incorporating the company. This committee is also to see the county commissioners about getting the right of way for the telephone line and is to draw up detailed plans for constructing the line.

70 YEARS AGO • APRIL 1, 1954

6 ROAD PROJECTS SET ON 5-YEAR PLAN

Six Sanders County road projects are included in the state highway departments five-year program released last week.

Three of the projects are for Highway 10A (now Highway 200), while the three secondary road projects call for improvements to the Noxon-Troy road and railroad crossing flash signals on the Perma-Hot Springs route.

The project was listed in a mimeographed schedule distributed by the State Highway Engineer.

Primary - Perma-Dixon, 3.5 miles grade, surface and oil programmed for Fiscal year 1956.

Primary - Perma (east-west), 9 miles grade, surface and oil, Fiscal year 1958.

Primary - Dixon west, 5½ miles grade, surface and oil, no date set.

Secondary - Noxon-Troy, grade and surface 8.2 miles, erect one bridge, fiscal year 1956.

Secondary - Noxon-Troy, grade and surface 10 miles, fiscal year 1958.

Secondary - Perma-Hot Springs, install flashing railroad crossing signals, no date set.

Note: Most of these roads and the highway were gravel, thus grading them meant putting down a fresh layer of gravel and in some cases the road got oiled.

72 YEARS AGO • MAY 7, 1952

BROCK’S FLOWER BUSINESS GOOD

The newest business and one of the very best little ventures is the flower trade that Brock’s Variety has built up in Thompson Falls. The Brockways have flowers shipped in here for every occasion, funerals, weddings, women’s meetings, dances and such. The Junior Prom business is always good. Many of the young fellows around town buy their girls orchid corsages and don’t hesitate to pay the price for those perishable flowers. Mother’s Day again means flowers in profusion for our loved ones.

The flower dealer here has agents at Trout Creek, Whitepine, Plains and other places who find it most convenient to order and receive prompt service right in their immediate vicinity.

51 YEARS AGO • MAY 10, 1973

BIG LOG LOAD

They did it! Floyd Veach needed a little nudge from the rear the first time, but both Saturday and Sunday he pulled seven trailer loads of logs with a 1973 Chevrolet three-quarter ton pickup.

The “stunt” was arranged by the Campbell-Ewald Advertising Agency of Detroit and Film Esprit, a motion picture firm at Colorado Springs, as a test for a future national network television advertisement.

A load of seven logs, trailer and pickup grossed about 513,000 pounds. The seven trailer loads were arranged for by Roger Claridge, owner of the LHC, Inc. log hauling firm for U.S. Plywood.

About 100 local citizens were on hand near the U.S. Plywood weighing station Saturday afternoon as the trailers were lined up and Veach pulled the pickup with its attached trailer load of logs into place. Saturday and Sunday’s test run will be used in the Detroit area now and Film Esprit plans to return in late July or early August with a 1974 model pickup to film a repeat for use on national television spots for the 1974 model year.