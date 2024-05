Noxon junior Shane Murray prepares to throw the javelin earlier this season in Thompson Falls.

While Thompson Falls and Plains were at Archie Roe, Noxon and Hot Springs were at KLH invite in Missoula competing with 20 other schools.

Savage Heat David Chapman finished the 100 meter race in 11.92 seconds, Samson Jakabosky had a 13.34, Calvin Timmer a 13.72, and Robert Setters a 14.45. Chapman w...