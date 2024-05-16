Nealry 2.5 tons of e-waste collected

Dusti Johnson from the Department of Environmental Quality in Helena recorded that 4,858 lbs of electronic waste was collected during the annual Beatification Days in Thompson Falls in April. “The contractors for handling the waste were Green Technology Solutions by owner Anthony Overcast, and me,” Johnson said. GTS is a Billings based business that specializes in transferring and properly disposing of electronic waste material. “They are certified and licensed through the state to sort through equipment for repurposing, recycling or disposing of materials and shredding computer hard drives,” she said.

The electronics were taken to the Thompson Falls transfer station where they were loaded onto the truck from GTS. The transfer station receives grant funding to help with the costs of disposal, according to Johnson. “Waste is not free. Somebody has to pay for it whether it goes in the ground or is reused,” she said. Johnson said that people need to be aware of this service so they can bring their electronics to the next drive. “It’s important that we fill those trucks to ensure safe and proper disposal of waste material,” she added.

“We had some nice young men who volunteered their time and strength. Everybody who volunteers gets a certificate for their help. I feel that it is important to do. Each individual works hard for free and deserves recognition. The certificates can be great for future resumes, too,” Johnson said. “I want to personally thank the community for bringing their electronics to us and helping with the cause of properly disposing of materials,” she concluded.