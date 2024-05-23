H.S. museum hosts annual fundraiser

The community of Hot Springs showed up to support the LaRue Hot Springs Museum on Saturday at the museum's annual fundraiser. This year, the LaRue hosted a "Rock and Roast" at the museum, located along Highway 77 as you enter Hot Springs.

While previous fundraisers have been held at the Hot Springs Senior Center, museum curator Sher Loberg said the board chose to host the fundraiser at the museum to allow the community to see the updated displays. Loberg has been involved with the museum for three years. A trail with interpretive signs is completed through several outdoor exhibits, and Loberg said next they would like to build a replica of the gazebo that was outside the old government bathhouses. A new exhibit this year at the museum tells the history of the bathhouses and hotels.

"A lot of people put a lot of work and energy into creating the museum and we need to preserve the work they did and share it," Loberg said of why she got involved.

Saturday's fundraiser included a lunch of pulled pork, baked beans, macaroni and cheese and cookies catered by 2J's Catering of Polson. Vicky Holmberg and Jo Durand served nearly 200 people during the three-hour fundraiser. Holmberg, who grew up in Hot Springs, also is on the LaRue museum board. "It's like you're touching history," Holmberg said of the various displays at the museum. She pointed out a portrait of her father that her uncle painted. Matt and Nick Pavelich played a variety of instruments and music as they entertained community members.

"The best part of the day was that our guests shared a meal and then lingered to catch up with friends and neighbors. The museum's new exhibits provided guests the opportunity for additional questions and conversations. The event far exceeded our expectations, both in visitors and funds," Loberg said.

Annie Wooden Interpretive signs on the walking trail outside the LaRue museum tell the history of Hot Springs.

The fundraiser also served as a kickoff to the museum's membership drive. Loberg said they have various levels of membership and are always looking for volunteers. The museum will be erecting a teepee that will stay up through the summer season.

Hot Springs High School senior Sawyer Hofstetter has been working with the museum as a webmaster. He became involved through the school's JMG class and has continued to volunteer with the museum. "I like helping out and learning about the history," Hofstetter stated. Loberg said that last week, students from Hot Springs Elementary took a field trip to the museum. "They were so curious if they were going to find their family's information," she said.

Loberg said many of the displays have been updated this year in the museum, as well as heritage plants that were added, and plans for fruit trees. "It's a little oasis in Hot Springs," she said of the museum, which is open noon - 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from May through September.