Teens compete in local rodeo

More than 200 young cowboys and cowgirls converged on the Sanders County Fairgrounds last weekend to show their meddle on horseback for the Montana High School Association rodeo competition, including a handful of local youth.

Three Thompson Falls and two Hot Springs kids participated in the two-day event put on by the Northwest Montana Rodeo Club of Kalispell. This was the first time the organization has utilized the Sanders County Fairgrounds, according to club official Sue Cheff, who added that everyone loved the facility and she enjoyed working with Kristy Sheehan, the fairgrounds manager. Fair board member Ted Forkum volunteered his time to drive the tractor to periodically smooth out the arena during the competition.

Nick McAllister of Hot Springs teamed up with his cousin, Koy McAllister of Ronan, for the team roping event on Saturday and Sunday, but did not place. The 16-year-old McAllister served as the "header", the one who aims for the calf's head, while his partner, the "heeler," went for the back feet. He missed the feet on Saturday and the Hot Springs McAllister, on "Tango," missed the head on Sunday. The McAllisters have worked together for five or six years. They got enough points to qualify for the state competition in June by placing fourth at Choteau, but Nick McAllister, who has been competing since he was 5 years old, plans instead to attend football camp. He went to the state competition two years ago.

Brooke Jackson of Hot Springs also took part in last weekend's rodeo, competing only in the breakaway roping event. On Saturday, on her horse "Barney," she was able to get the rope around the calf's head, but the rope also got the animal's front leg, which disqualified her. She missed the animal on Sunday. "I saw my calf out of the box but I waited too long and missed him," said the 17-year-old Jackson, who has been involved in rodeo competition for five years. She plans to compete in Harlow on Friday and Saturday and in Big Timber on Sunday and Monday. Jackson practices after school on Mondays and Wednesdays in Polson for four hours a day.

Ed Moreth Brooke Jackson of Hot Springs zeros in on a calf for the breakaway roping event at the Montana High School Association rodeo competition at the Sanders County Fairgrounds.

Cheff said they held the rodeo for two days to give the kids double the opportunity of qualifying for the state finals. She said Nick Gerhard of Thompson Falls helped coordinate the event. The entry fee varied depending on the event. Most kids paid between $80-$300 for the weekend rodeo. It was free for spectators. Gerhard's two daughters and son competed in the rodeo both days. Logan, 18, took second place in the team roping event on Saturday, finishing in 26.04 seconds, but didn't place on Sunday in that same event. He also competed in the tie down roping event, but didn't place either day.

The 16-year-old Delainy Gerhard, competing in the junior high class, took third place in breakaway roping Saturday, but didn't score on Sunday. She also didn't place either day in team roping. Sister Jaci, 13, placed 15th in barrel racing Saturday, finishing in 20.97. On Sunday, she took 12th place in 18.20 seconds. She took seventh in goat tying in 13.18 seconds, but did better on Sunday with a time of 10.30 and fourth place and qualified for state.

The state high school competition is scheduled for June 3-8 in Kalispell. The junior high finals take place from May 30 to June 2 in Dillon.