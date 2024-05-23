Baxter sixth at state

Hawks Aubrey Baxter and Solveig Nygaard took to the Marias Valley golf course in Shelby last Wednesday and Thursday to take on the state tournament where Baxter took sixth place.

On the first day Baxter shot a 95 finding six fairways and four greens in regulation while keeping her putts to 42. For day two she earned an 89, finding nine fairways, and five greens in regulation, and having 36 putts for a grand total of 184.

"Aubrey kept her play smart by using the clubs that would put the ball in a safe place," said coach Doree Thilmony.

Thilmony stated Baxter found the most greens in regulation she had all season, saying the extra large greens helped.

Nygaard earned a 100 in her first round of her very first state tournament where she was able to find 11 fairways, two greens in regulation and 39 putts. She went on to shoot a 104 on day two, finding six fairways, and having 38 putts for a total of 204.

"She wasn't phased too much with the pressure and acted like she was on the River's Bend Golf Course playing her regular round," coach Thilmony stated.

Thilmony said she was "very proud of Baxter's sixth place" at state and hopes to see her again next year with Nygaard.