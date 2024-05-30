AWESOME ADVENTURE

Thompson Falls first-grade students traveled all over town last week for their annual scavenger hunt. The day started with a field trip to the Thompson Falls Airport (above). Pilots Dan Schulz, Dan Normandeau and Bob Rice talked to the class about flying, showed off their airplanes and a flight simulator and explained how to build an airplane, then took a parent for a ride.

Thompson Falls first-grade students traveled all over town last week for their annual scavenger hunt. The day started with a field trip to the Thompson Falls Airport (above). Pilots Dan Schulz, Dan Normandeau and Bob Rice talked to the class about flying, showed off their airplanes and a flight simulator and explained how to build an airplane, then took a parent for a ride.

The scavenger hunt took the classes to nine different locations, including Farmhouse Blooms, The Ledger, city hall, Thompson Falls Library, the courthouse, Whistlestop Laundromat, The Rex Theater, Blue Hawk Pizza and First Security Bank (right), where Michael Scharfe showed the students the vault.