Evelyn Fay Collom, 81, of Trout Creek, Mont., was welcomed into the presence of her Savior on February 22, 2018. She passed away at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Dan Pugh. Cancer contributed to her death but could not take her life.

Evelyn was born on June 15, 1936 in Los Angeles, Calif., to Herman Franz Reinhart and his wife Mary. She was the second born behind her brother Herman Franz Reinhart, Jr. who was 4 years older than she. As a child, she loved to play sports, especially softball, and at 13 years old was asked to join a semi-professional softball team. Her parents were leery of allowing their young daughter to travel without them and discouraged her from joining the team. She graduated from Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra, Calif. Continuing as a sports enthusiast, she played tennis at the high school. She also enjoyed socializing with her friends and "helping" her brother tinker with his car. After high school Evelyn attended two years of nursing school.

In 1955 Evelyn married Arlowe Collom in Pasadena, Calif. They were married for 32 years. During that time they moved many, many times from Japan to Maryland and back to the West Coast of California. In all, Evelyn moved 41 times in her life! Having travelled the world, she was most impressed with Israel. Her hobbies included raising African violets and entering them in competitions and gardening. The designation of Yard of the Month in her subdivision was an accolade she enjoyed in Tennessee. God inspired her to begin a ministry called TeleCare in Pomona, Calif. For many years it was her joy to travel across our country helping churches institute this program. Her office featured a big map showing how many churches had started a TeleCare program. As a result, of this she earned the honor of being on the cover of Leadership 100 Magazine. In subsequent years she started a volunteer program at the Phoenix Police Department and was awarded Volunteer of the Year designation.

No matter how busy Evelyn was she always had time for mentoring younger women. It was a great love of hers to see others deepen their walk with the Lord.

She is survived by her two children, daughter Kathleen Ann Pugh and husband Daniel Pugh of Trout Creek and son Kenneth Arlowe Collom and wife, Sally of Scottsdale, Ariz. She is also survived by her three grandsons, Jeffrey Paul Gray, Austin Kenneth Arlowe Collom and Justin Kenneth Robert Collom. Great granddaughter Elizabeth Grace Collom was a source of pride and joy. Sister-in-law Virginia Reinhart, her niece and nephews loved her very much.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Trout Creek Community Church with cake and coffee reception to follow. A private burial will take place earlier in the day. Interment will be at Whitepine Cemetery in Trout Creek. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cancer Network of Sanders County.