BACK IN BUSINESS – Baldy Mountain Tires in Plains and its new facility is open for business once again.

Baldy Mountain Tire has moved operations and is open for business. The tire company, owned by Jon Hochstetler and his son Tony, broke ground on the new space along Highway 200 on the west end of Plains last October and in March were ready to go.

The new facility is 6,600 square feet, more than f...