BRIGHT AND CHEERY - Head Start, Child Start Inc. meets twice a month at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Thompson Falls. Instructor Lisa Davis creates a welcoming, fun environment for children to learn in.

Throughout the country, early childhood education programs such as preschools take on a variety of forms. In Thompson Falls, a program is helping families and children make education a priority.

Lisa Davis took over the Head Start program in Thompson Falls in September. The program, for 3- and 4-...