Elsie Elaine (Miller) Grossarth

Those who love are loved, and few were more loved than Elsie Grossarth, who passed from this earth to her heavenly father on Friday, March 10, 2018, in Yuma, Ariz.

Elsie Elaine Miller was born in Richey, Mont., on November 16, 1937, to John and Freda Miller. Elsie was the second of seven children. The family moved to Libby, Mont., in 1950. In 1955, the Blue Bear Drive-In was the site of two lives changing forever, when she met Orville "Okie" Grossarth. They fell in love (between deliveries of pineapple milkshakes) and married in 1956. They spent 61-1/2 years of happy married life and raised five wonderful children, who in turn blessed them with 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

During Okie's 38-year career with the Forest Service, they lived, worked and made friends at nine different locations (including five ranger stations) in the Pacific Northwest. Every stop was home. After retirement, they spent a portion of each summer in Thompson Falls, camping in their motorhome and visiting family and friends. They especially enjoyed the fellowship they shared with members of the Christian Church in Thompson Falls.

Elsie was a strong and active member of the Foothills Church of Christ in Yuma, Ariz., and the Southwest Church of Christ in Portland, Ore.

Elsie is survived by her loving husband, "Okie," of Yuma, Ariz.; their children, Phil (Doni) Grossarth, Thompson Falls, Don (Diana) Grossarth, Forest Grove, Ore., Lori Mohr, Tualatin, Ore., Patti (Jeff) Fenske of Vancouver, Wash., and Tina (Daren) McKendree of Reno, Nev.; their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, George (Shirley) Miller, Lewiston, Idaho, and Jim (Sheila) Miller, Boise, Idaho; sisters, Penny (Darrel) Torgrimson, Thompson Falls; Taffy Miller (Dean Culwell) Helena, Mont., and Linda Miller (Dave Fehrenbach), Missoula, Mont., and many nieces and nephews who loved her (and her hot fudge sundaes) dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Freda, and a brother, John "Tub" (Kathy) Miller, Sitka, Alaska.

A memorial was held in Yuma following her passing. Family and friends will gather for a second memorial on June 30 at the Southwest Church of Christ in Tigard, Ore. Interment will follow.