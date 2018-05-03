ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Elsie Elaine (Miller) Grossarth

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 3, 2018

Elsie Grossarth

Those who love are loved, and few were more loved than Elsie Grossarth, who passed from this earth to her heavenly father on Friday, March 10, 2018, in Yuma, Ariz.

Elsie Elaine Miller was born in Richey, Mont., on November 16, 1937, to John and Freda Miller. Elsie was the second of seven children. The family moved to Libby, Mont., in 1950. In 1955, the Blue Bear Drive-In was the site of two lives changing forever, when she met Orville "Okie" Grossarth. They fell in love (between deliveries of pineapple milkshakes) and married in 1956. They spent 61-1/2 years of happy married life and raised five wonderful children, who in turn blessed them with 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

During Okie's 38-year career with the Forest Service, they lived, worked and made friends at nine different locations (including five ranger stations) in the Pacific Northwest. Every stop was home. After retirement, they spent a portion of each summer in Thompson Falls, camping in their motorhome and visiting family and friends. They especially enjoyed the fellowship they shared with members of the Christian Church in Thompson Falls.

Elsie was a strong and active member of the Foothills Church of Christ in Yuma, Ariz., and the Southwest Church of Christ in Portland, Ore.

Elsie is survived by her loving husband, "Okie," of Yuma, Ariz.; their children, Phil (Doni) Grossarth, Thompson Falls, Don (Diana) Grossarth, Forest Grove, Ore., Lori Mohr, Tualatin, Ore., Patti (Jeff) Fenske of Vancouver, Wash., and Tina (Daren) McKendree of Reno, Nev.; their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, George (Shirley) Miller, Lewiston, Idaho, and Jim (Sheila) Miller, Boise, Idaho; sisters, Penny (Darrel) Torgrimson, Thompson Falls; Taffy Miller (Dean Culwell) Helena, Mont., and Linda Miller (Dave Fehrenbach), Missoula, Mont., and many nieces and nephews who loved her (and her hot fudge sundaes) dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Freda, and a brother, John "Tub" (Kathy) Miller, Sitka, Alaska.

A memorial was held in Yuma following her passing. Family and friends will gather for a second memorial on June 30 at the Southwest Church of Christ in Tigard, Ore. Interment will follow.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 05/03/2018 04:27