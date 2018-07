FESTIVAL FEVER - Kelley Torquemada of Trout Creek created the logo for the 93th Annual Huckleberry Festival. The logo will be featured on posters, t-shirts and other festival merchandise and advertising.

Every year the Huckleberry Festival offers artists and novices from around the country the opportunity to submit their vision of the spirit of the Huckleberry Festival for the annual logo design. The winning design is featured on all souvenir clothing, posters, brochures, TV ads and advertisement...