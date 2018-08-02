Question of the Week
What is the best date you’ve ever been on?
August 2, 2018
JIM WALKER, Thompson Falls – “With Fiona, who is now my wife of 10 years. I took her on my Bayliner boat in Seattle from Kingston to Edmonds Sound. She’s my soulmate.”
LINDA MERCHANT, Trout Creek – “Every day I’m with my husband, Doug, of 42 years.”
RON LANE, Plains – “The first time was with my wife. We’ve been married 51 years.”
LISA PARKER, Thompson Falls – “It was back in 1979. My soon-to-be husband took me to the drive-in.”
ALAN ADAMS, Belgrade, Montana – “I never had a good one.”
BOB MAXWELL, originally from Kentucky, in Trout Creek for the summer – “My best date was with my wife, Marcia. We’ve been married 50 years.”
