Question of the Week

What is the best date you’ve ever been on?

JIM WALKER, Thompson Falls – “With Fiona, who is now my wife of 10 years. I took her on my Bayliner boat in Seattle from Kingston to Edmonds Sound. She’s my soulmate.”

LINDA MERCHANT, Trout Creek – “Every day I’m with my husband, Doug, of 42 years.”

RON LANE, Plains – “The first time was with my wife. We’ve been married 51 years.”

LISA PARKER, Thompson Falls – “It was back in 1979. My soon-to-be husband took me to the drive-in.”

ALAN ADAMS, Belgrade, Montana – “I never had a good one.”

BOB MAXWELL, originally from Kentucky, in Trout Creek for the summer – “My best date was with my wife, Marcia. We’ve been married 50 years.”