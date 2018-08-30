ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Jay Simons 

How do you prepare for a football game?

 
August 30, 2018



EDISON VANVLEET, Noxon ­­— “Pump up with music and do a lot of practicing.”

LEVI BRUBAKER, Noxon — “Start three weeks in advance of the game, train hard for two weeks, do your hardest workout, a lot of conditioning and mentally focus.”

SHANE REISHUS, Noxon — “Just practice every day. You’ll get beefed up.”

STEVEN HABEGGER, Noxon ­— “Just work as hard as you can. If somebody puts you down, just keep on doing it.”

BRODY HILL, Noxon ­— “I sit in the locker room and listen to pump-up music. Then I come out and practice hard.”

RYLAN WELTZ, Noxon — “It takes a lot of hard work. We work hard every week, pushing ourselves in practice. We do our best in every play.”

 
