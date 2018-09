CABINET PEAKS AT BULL RIVER will be opening next Monday providing medical services. From left to right are, Robin Trull (medical provider for the clinic), Kjirsten Mercer (registered nurse) and Angela Patten (physical therapy services). The clinic will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cabinet Peaks Clinic at Bull River is ready for its grand opening scheduled for next Monday, September 10. Staff is in place and ready to provide family practice, urgent care, occupational health and physical therapy services.

Robin Trull, RN, BSN, MPH, PA-C is the medical provider for the clini...