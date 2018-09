Plains group trains with new portable eye screener

TRAINING – Plains Lions Club member Marv Tanner practices with the new PlusoptiX S-12 as trainer Dave Falcon (middle standing) gives him guidance. Tanner is screening the eyes of fellow Lions member Chuck Wassinger while Duane Highcrane, the club president (behind) looks on.

The Plains Lions Club will soon be starting this year's free eye screening program. Now they'll be able to get the job done in half the time, thanks to a new and improved device.

The club got the newest portable eye screener – PlusoptiX S-12 – at Plains School, where they also received a tra...