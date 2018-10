Sheriff's Log October 4, 2018



Ambulances: Noxon, 4; T. Falls, 6; Plains, 4; H. Springs, 5; Dixon QRU, 1. Sunday, September 23 Welfare check requested, T. Falls. Vehicle vs. deer, Blanchard Corner. Vehicle vs. deer, Camp Bighorn, Hwy. 135. Welfare check requested, T. Falls. Disabled semi, Hwy. 200, east of Plains. Grass fire...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.