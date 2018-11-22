ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Ed Moreth 

Thanksgiving helpers

 
November 22, 2018

Lyla Sears (left) and Ellen Childress fill boxes that are destined for families in the Plains and Paradise area to help out with their Thanksgiving dinner. The project is part of a program from the First Lutheran Church and United Methodist Church in Plains. Eleven families ranging from two people to seven were provided boxes of food with 25 items, including a turkey, a pie, potatoes, stuffing and other food items, along with aluminum foil. It took the ladies less than an hour to fill the boxes at the United Methodist Church on Tuesday afternoon. The recipients picked up their goodies later that day. "Sometimes people need a bit of a boost," said Sears. The size of the turkey and number of items depended on the size of the family, said Childress. The group receives the names of the people from Plains School, she said. "Everybody needs a little help sometimes," said Childress. "People seem to really appreciate it."

 
