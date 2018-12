Blue Hawks compete in CMR Christmas Classic

TRAE IN CHARGE - Hawk freshman Trae Thilmony, pictured wrestling Peter Carey of Plains-Hot Springs in Hot Springs several weeks ago, won fourth place in the CMR Christmas Classic in Great Falls Saturday.

It is time to reevaluate and move on.

"We are pretty much at the halfway point of the season right now," Thompson Falls wrestling coach Ian Taylor said. "We need each kid to reevaluate where we are right now in relation to where we want to be.

"Then we can take stock of what we need to do to re...