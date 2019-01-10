Betty King, 86, passed away January 3, 2019 at her home in Noxon surrounded by her close family. She was born on January 12, 1932 in Thompson Falls at Mabel McKee's Hospital to Russell Carner and Marion Carner (McKee). She resided in Noxon her entire life.

On November 5, 1949 she married the love of her life, Russell Bruce King. Together they raised four children, sons Russell A., Joel E., Andrew L. and daughter Cathy Sue. Betty is survived by her loving husband Bruce, son Joel (Leilani) King of Noxon and daughter Cathy Sue (Robert) Perry of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She joins sons Rusty and Andy, her parents, and stepfather Mac McKee in heaven. She had 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Betty was active in school programs when her children were in school and served on the Noxon/Heron Cemetery Board from 1986-2016. Betty loved the farm. She thought it was the most beautiful place on earth. Raising her children, gardening and canning, and taking short trips with Bruce around the Pacific Northwest made her happy.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. A special acknowledgement is made to Jyl Hill and Hannah Waddington for the terrific care you provided over the past 1.5 years and to the many special friends and Pilgrim Creek neighbors who each provided their unique humor, great food, care, and support.

In addition, our sincere thank you is extended to Dr. Jeffrey Johnson and Nikki at Women's Health in Sandpoint for their professional care and guidance and to the staff at Clark Fork Valley Hospice.

Family and friends are invited to sign Betty's online guest book

