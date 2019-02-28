Daniel C. Shannon passed away February 19, 2019. Daniel was born in Hampstead, New Hampshire, and grew up on a farm.

He joined the Navy in 1963 and served as a gunner's mate on the USS Dyess where he received a Nation Defense Service medal, Viet Nam Service medal, and a Bronze Star. Daniel moved up the ranks to Lieutenant as a Salvation Army officer and minister. He had various jobs from chef to boiler man at Thompson River Lumber.

Daniel moved to Montana in 1991. He had a great passion for hiking and camping and loved all nature and creatures.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Shannon; daughter, Tracy LaBaff; and son-in-law, Richard Reichert.

He is survived by daughters, Denise, Betty and Carrie; sons, Joe, Chris, Patrick and Scott; grandchildren, Chissy, Lisa, Tracy, Brianna, David, Skye C., Thane, Skye A., Asher, Thomas, Patrick, Scott and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Warren, Gunner, Eden and Rem.

Services will be officiated by Ken McGann at Community Congregational Church Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and visitation.