Question of the Week

What do you love most about your mom?

CHERYL CRAIK, Thompson Falls – “My mother passed away at the age of 101. She didn’t smoke or drink, and was a vegetarian for 55 years. She was a Christian and people lover. She was small and people called her ‘tiny.’”

COLIN DYKSTRA, Miles City –“I was adopted at birth so I don’t know my birth mother, but my folks are great. They were loving and being a Dykstra, I was held to a high standard. I love my mom and dad who taught me how to work by taking me to work with them.”

SANDRA FRIESZ, Thompson Falls – “My mother was wonderful. You could ask her anything and she would answer nicely. She worked hard and was never mean. My dad was a foreman for Bonneville for years.”

DANIEL SHULTZ, Thompson Falls –”My mom’s favorite flowers were yellow roses and her favorite song was, 'The Yellow Rose of Texas.’ She loved everybody and passed out sugar sticks to them all.”

JIMMY SHULTZ, Thompson Falls –“I was 17 years younger than my oldest brother and 15 years younger than the next sister down. I grew up as an only child and my mother spoiled me and got all the attention and all the toys.”

KAREN CISENY, Plains – “My mom is special in every way. She’s loving and caring. I love her and she loves me.”