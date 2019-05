DEVIL JUNIOR Rylan Weltz won a State C berth in the javelin at the Western C meet last week.

Call it a Red Devil redux, a revival of fortunes in Noxon track and field.

Led by super-jumper Levi Brubaker, who won the long and triple jumps in convincing fashion, in addition to running down fifth place in the 100 meters and joining up with Jared Webley, Edison VanVleet and Josh Baldwin to t...