MAKING THE CLIMB - A bull trout passed over the fish ladder at the Thompson Falls dam on Thursday. Sixteen bull trout have used the fish ladder since it was installed in 2011.

A bull trout has made its way through the fish ladder at the Thompson Falls Dam last week, bringing to 16 the total number of bull trout that have used the fish ladder since its installation in 2011. When they enter the ladder, each bull trout is tagged with a PIT tag, or Passive Integrated Trans...