THE FINAL TOUCH – Aodhan Umphrey, a 9-year-old from Mission, puts the final touch on his sundae at the CASA ice cream social and fundraising event. After loading his ice cream with sprinkles galore, he opted for a single slice of banana.

"They work tirelessly, they investigate and figure out what is the best interest for the child,"

said Sanders County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) founder Polly Cavill. She was referencing the advocates who volunteer their time providing services in finding the best fit for children wh...