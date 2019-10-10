County updates property tax bills

A sample tax bill for 2019 provided by the Sanders County Treasurer's office shows how the property tax bills being sent later this month will be organized.

Tax bills for property owners in Sanders County will be mailed later this month, and property owners will notice a few changes on their tax bills.

Sanders County Clerk & Recorder/Treasurer Nichol Scribner said the county is using a new service to mail tax bills, instead of printing and preparing the bills at the courthouse. The move, she added, is more efficient in both time and money for the county.

"We are always looking for efficiencies in the county," Scribner said. "This is the best use of taxpayer dollars.

The new tax bills will come to property owners on regular office paper instead of the folded/perforated paper used in prior years. The information included in the tax bills will be easier to understand, Scribner said, with a pie chart showing where payments go. The pie chart and corresponding tax charges are color coded.

Scribner said that the Treasurer's office gets a lot of questions from taxpayers when bills are mailed, mostly regarding where the money goes. This fall, taxpayers will notice a change in solid waste fees that the commissioners voted on earlier this year.

The county also is using a new credit card processor. Scribner said the fees are lower with the new credit card company, and the county can accept electronic checks through the website as well. Credit card and electronic payments can be made at co.sanders.mt.us.

Another change this year is that with the new processing, households will receive multiple tax bills in one envelope. Scribner said that will help cut down on postage costs as well. She noted that taxpayers may notice that the bills are postmarked from Idaho, but the county return address is listed on the envelope.

For more information, go to co.sanders.mt.us.