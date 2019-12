TAKING IT TO THE RIM, Plains freshman Kimmy Curry makes a scoring move as Taylor Vance of Valley Christian defends in Plains Friday.

Things are going well on the basketball court with the 3-1 Plains Trotters but they could be better, coach Eddie Fultz says.

The Trotters moved to 3-1 in non-conference play last week in a pair of home games, sending Valley Christian back to Missoula on the short end of a 48-20 score Friday and...