BIRD BURGLAR

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
May 7, 2020
Shana Neesvig
This black-capped chickadee was caught stealing wool from a blanket hanging on a clothesline this last week. It is most certain the wool will go toward making a nest. April to June is nesting season when anywhere from 1-13 eggs await hatching.
P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.Thompson Falls, MT 59873Ph: (406) 827-3421[email protected]
© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019
Reader Comments
(0)