Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

BIRD BURGLAR

 
May 7, 2020

Shana Neesvig

This black-capped chickadee was caught stealing wool from a blanket hanging on a clothesline this last week. It is most certain the wool will go toward making a nest. April to June is nesting season when anywhere from 1-13 eggs await hatching.









 
Sanders County Ledger

