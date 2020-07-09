Teaching the keys to success

MUSICAL HONOR - Molly Morrison, daughter of former Plains resident Jean Morrison, has been named Montana's Music Teacher of the Year.

The Montana Music Teachers Association (MTNA) has named Molly Morrison as their 2019 Teacher of the Year.

Morrison is a staple at classical music events in Missoula where she performs and teaches private piano lessons to budding musicians of all ages.

Her mother, Jean, is a founding member of the Sanders County Arts Council and her father, Alex, practiced law in Thompson Falls and served as Sanders County Attorney.

Morrison served as the State Association President and has chaired committees on a national level.

She was born in St. Ignatius at the base of the Mission Mountains and grew up in Plains. She began her formal training there in the third grade but didn't pursue college courses in music until she was 30, when she enrolled at the University of Montana. She received her Master's in Music in Piano Performance at Arizona State. She also holds a Master's in Chamber Music.

She cites her own teachers as her inspiration, leaving her, "beyond words."

"I feel tremendous gratitude for my teachers and mentors along the way. My goals are to explore the basic elements of music through self-discipline, to instill a heightened sense of pride and accomplishment in the skills one develops, thereby developing artistry rather than just note reading," she said, and offered advice to students of music.

"Continue playing your instrument and studying, subscribe to professional periodicals, keep refreshing your pedagogy library, support your local music dealer, join and maintain MTNA membership, contribute to state and local organizations, attend state and national conference and stay curious."