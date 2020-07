DISAGREEMENT – Sanders County Commissioner Glen Magera, also a member of the Sanders County Board of Health, explains that he feels the plug is being pulled too soon.

The Sanders County Board of Health voted to scrub this year's county fair at a special meeting Thursday evening at the fair pavilion.

Commissioners Tony Cox and Carol Brooker, along with retired Dr. Jack Lulack and retired Veterinarian Bob Gregg voted in favor of canceling the fair while Commi...