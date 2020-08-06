Joyce Dell LaFriniere went home to her Lord on July 29, 2020, while at Hot Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center. She passed of natural causes.

She was born in Arkansas on April 29, 1941, to Wilbur and Eva Rucker. The family shortly after moved to Chula Vista, California, where she spent her childhood and youth. It was there that she met and married George LaFriniere. They soon moved to Thompson Falls, Montana, where their two beloved children were born, Peggy Gene and Matthew George LaFriniere. George and Joyce's marriage ended but their lifelong friendship continued. Not only was Joyce a wonderful mother and grandmother, but she spread her love and friendship to all of those around her. She was a long-time member of Thompson Falls Christian Church and bound the body together with calls and cards as members moved away. She was a loyal member and longtime officer of the Easter Star organization. Her life was defined by her faith, her hospitality, her love and her loyalty.

She is survived by her treasured daughter Peggy Gene LaFriniere of Thompson Falls; grandchildren Sophia, Eric LaFriniere, and Mike, Becca and Tina and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Wilene Dean and Martha Overman, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her beloved son Matthew George LaFriniere, her parents and four siblings.

There will be a graveside service held August 15, 2020, at the Fraternal Cemetery, south of Third Avenue, between Woodland and Clay Streets, in Thompson Falls, Montana at 10:30 a.m. Chairs will be provided. Attendees will be asked to socially distance.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thompson Falls Ambulance.