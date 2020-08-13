Whitefish CU named No. 1 in state

Whitefish Credit Union (CU) was recently recognized by Forbes as the No. 1 credit union in the state of Montana. Forbes partnered with Statista and surveyed more than 25,000 customers across the U.S. on their opinions of their current and former banking relationships to determine what credit unions have gone above and beyond to provide first-class financial services and top-notch care for their members. Of the 5,236 credit unions nationwide, just 3.5% made the list.

Each financial institution was rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice. On a scale of one to five, credit unions averaged a 4.5 satisfaction rating, in comparison to the banking average of 4.2%.

“All that we do is for the betterment of our members and the Montana communities’ we serve, and this recognition validates or efforts,” said James Kenyon, president and CEO of Whitefish CU. “Our credit union wants to thank all of our members, past and present, for placing their trust in us—this prestigious recognition is a reflection of our dedication to you.”

For more than 85 years, Whitefish CU has upheld its promise to provide accommodating, personalized service, as well as top-notch financial services to its members. Practicing the “People over Profit” philosophy of credit unions, all profits generated are returned to its members in the form of higher rates on deposits and lower rates on loans.

“Everyone deserves a financial institution that has its member’s best interest at heart. We are looking forward to living up to the title of Best Credit Union in Montana,” said Kenyon.