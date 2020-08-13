Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Highway Patrol

Coty Wadsworth, 35, day speeding, $105.

Travis Gabbert, 39, Operating a motor vehicle while suspended, 1st offense, $325; Violation in a construction zone, $135.

Nathaniel Miller, 23, day speeding, $20.

Maria Fitzgerald, 38, day speeding, $70.

Grant Sexton, 35, operating motor vehicle while suspended, 1st offense, $275, 2 days in jail; habitual offender, $1,035, 14 days in jail; leaving the scene of an accident, $225, 5 days in jail.

Gordon Wood, 70, seatbelt violation, $20.

Larry Alexander, 73, seatbelt violation, $20.

Lisa Dschaak, 38, careless driving, $85.

Donald Hansen, 84, day speeding, $20.

Elijah Rinker, 22, day speeding, $20.

Tanna Hale, 30, exceeding special zone speed limit, $105.

Andrea Kelly, 63, careless driving, $85.

Steven Miller, 52, exceeding special zone speed limit, $55.

Maier Cathrine, 34, day speeding, $20.

Gabriel Ansah, 33, exceeding special zone speed limit, $65.

Brandi Morhardt, 34, exceeding special zone speed limit, $65.

Wayne Williamson, 64, day speeding, $120.

Motor Carrier Services

Delbert Auker, 49, operating a vehicle with size or weight without special permit, $135.

David Gillock, 47, failure to use retractable axle, $535.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Brian Ribail, 51, day speeding $40; operating without insurance, 1st offense, $335.

Donald Moore, 52, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Dane Chojnacky, 17, careless driving, $85.

Auston Miller, 20, night speeding, $70.