Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
August 13, 2020
Montana Highway Patrol
Coty Wadsworth, 35, day speeding, $105.
Travis Gabbert, 39, Operating a motor vehicle while suspended, 1st offense, $325; Violation in a construction zone, $135.
Nathaniel Miller, 23, day speeding, $20.
Maria Fitzgerald, 38, day speeding, $70.
Grant Sexton, 35, operating motor vehicle while suspended, 1st offense, $275, 2 days in jail; habitual offender, $1,035, 14 days in jail; leaving the scene of an accident, $225, 5 days in jail.
Gordon Wood, 70, seatbelt violation, $20.
Larry Alexander, 73, seatbelt violation, $20.
Lisa Dschaak, 38, careless driving, $85.
Donald Hansen, 84, day speeding, $20.
Elijah Rinker, 22, day speeding, $20.
Tanna Hale, 30, exceeding special zone speed limit, $105.
Andrea Kelly, 63, careless driving, $85.
Steven Miller, 52, exceeding special zone speed limit, $55.
Maier Cathrine, 34, day speeding, $20.
Gabriel Ansah, 33, exceeding special zone speed limit, $65.
Brandi Morhardt, 34, exceeding special zone speed limit, $65.
Wayne Williamson, 64, day speeding, $120.
Motor Carrier Services
Delbert Auker, 49, operating a vehicle with size or weight without special permit, $135.
David Gillock, 47, failure to use retractable axle, $535.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Brian Ribail, 51, day speeding $40; operating without insurance, 1st offense, $335.
Donald Moore, 52, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Dane Chojnacky, 17, careless driving, $85.
Auston Miller, 20, night speeding, $70.
