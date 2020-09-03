ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

DISPLAY OF AWARENESS

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

September 3, 2020

Ed Foste of Joint Operation Mariposa drives stakes into the ground to keep a silhouette of a kneeling soldier from blowing over as the start of a military veteran suicide prevention display on the greenway along Railroad Street in Plains. This is the third year for the nonprofit group to erect the display. This year, Foste, the vice president, is providing a space for people to put items for veterans they know who have committed suicide. Each night, Foste and other volunteers will add American flags to the display, which will be up all September. More information will be published in next week's Ledger.


 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020