DISPLAY OF AWARENESS

Ed Foste of Joint Operation Mariposa drives stakes into the ground to keep a silhouette of a kneeling soldier from blowing over as the start of a military veteran suicide prevention display on the greenway along Railroad Street in Plains. This is the third year for the nonprofit group to erect the display. This year, Foste, the vice president, is providing a space for people to put items for veterans they know who have committed suicide. Each night, Foste and other volunteers will add American flags to the display, which will be up all September. More information will be published in next week's Ledger.