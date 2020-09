THOMPSON FALLS SENIORS Celebrate the Hawks' 42-0 win over Clark Fork in Superior Friday. Cody Burk, Derek Andersen, Roman Sparks, Dane Chojnacky, Kade Paredee and Lucas Andersen enjoy the moment before loading the bus for the ride home.

Thompson Falls coach Jared Koskela didn't quite know what to expect taking his 1-0 Hawks into battle against 1-0 Clark Fork in Superior Friday, but he did expect a battle as Clark Fork was rated No. 3 in the initial Montana 8-Man rankings.

Revamping his defensive scheme to take away Clark Fork's...