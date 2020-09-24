County readies for election

Ballots to be mailed October 9

With the final days of summer come the final days of another important season in the U.S. – election season. The general election is November 3, and the staff and the Sanders County Clerk and Recorder’s office has spent countless hours preparing.

Sanders County Commissioners previously voted to hold an all-mail ballot election. Voters still have the option to vote in-person. Ballots will be mailed October 9 to all active registered voters. With that, Bobbi Christenson with the county election office says that voters should start seeing their ballots in mailboxes the following week.

Christenson said it’s important for voters to contact the elections office if they have moved, or if they added or dropped a post office box. Any changes in address need to be reported to ensure ballots are received. The U.S. Post Office will not forward ballots if an address is incorrect.

Late registration for voters begins October 26. If a person is not registered by that date, the only way they can register for the election is to go to the election office at the Sanders County courthouse and have a ballot issued to them.

Ballots must be turned in to the election office no later than 8 p.m. on November 3. Elections staff reminds voters that postmarks do not count. Once a voter has marked the ballot, put the ballot in the secrecy envelope and sign the back of your return envelope before you seal it. Included with each ballot will be an orange flyer that lists ballot drop-off locations, dates and times for locations throughout Sanders County.

Sanders County elections staff recommends if voters are going to mail their ballot, do it at least seven days before the election.

For more information, call the elections office at 827-6949 or 827-6929.

Coming Next Week: The Ledger will publish candidate profiles for local candidates in the October 1 and 8 editions.