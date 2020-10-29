Robert D. Wolf moved to his new address on October 21, 2020, to be reunited with his beloved wife in heaven. He will no longer be getting robocalls, political lies or junk mail. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at http://www.dalyleachchapel.com.

Robert David Wolf was born August 12, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio, the eldest son of Robert and Dorothy Wolf. He was raised in southern Michigan on a farm, and graduated Parma High School in 1949. He moved to Columbus where he met his beloved wife Eleanor Brown. They were married in 1954 while Bob was serving in the military (Army). After the military, he attended Michigan State University where he received his BA in business. After graduation from college, he was a field manager for a large corporation covering the Rocky Mountain states. In 1968, he and his family moved to Montana and he took on the profession of law enforcement, where he served 26 year in different capacities. He served as Juvenile Parole Officer, Deputy Sheriff, Under Sheriff, and a Criminal Investigator for the state of Montana. He served seven years as a coordinator for a federal project and was a 1977 graduate of the FBI National Academy. He spent 22 years as a Search & Rescue Coordinator in three different Montana counties, and was a P.O.S.T certified instructor in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2681 and Assembly 1874 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Bob and Eleanor traveled thousands of miles with their motor home/camper, enjoying camping and seeing the sights. They would often just take off in a direction, not really sure where it would lead, but they always enjoyed the adventure. Bob loved to hunt and fish, shopping in out-of-the-way antique shops, visiting museums and historical sites. Daylong drives in the Montana mountains were very common, especially when family members came to visit. Bob and Eleanor were charter members of the Red Pin Society.

He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor, son Michael, and a grandson, James Richard Wolf. He leaves two sons, Robert (Chris), Scottsbluff, Nebraska and Thomas (Missoula, Montana); nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He also has very close friends, the Greens of Victor, Montana, the Craigs of Thompson Falls, Montana, the Gerharts of Missoula, Montana, and Sr. Vera Meis of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; brothers, James (Kathy) of Southern California, Doug (Irene) of Kalispell, Montana, and Jeff (Julie) of Great Falls, Montana.

“Please do not cry for me, I had a wonderful life, with the most wonderful wife in the world. I go home with joy in my heart, God bless you and I love you."