Question of the Week

What is your best tip for winterizing your home?

DILLON JOHNSON, Plains - “I recommend making sure that your gutters are clean for wintertime.

AMANDA CHILDERS, Thompson Falls - “To weatherize your home a couple things would be to make sure that you're stocked up on firewood and plastic for your windows and long thermal curtains that keep in the heat and the cold out.

ASHTON CHILDERS, Thompson Falls -

“Make sure your propane tank is full.”

DENNY LARSON, Hot Springs - “Good insulation, good windows and make sure any exposed pipe is insulated.”

SUSAN FERGUSON, Hot Springs - “Add lots of love and good baking.”

CADE STILES, Thompson Falls - “I think that when it comes to winterizing your home, one of the big things is preparing for the holiday season. That includes stringing out lights, hanging the tinsel and getting the wreaths out. Its all about bringing that holiday season to the winter experience.”