David K. Christie

David Kenneth Christie of Trout Creek, Montana passed away on Friday December 11, 2020 in Trout Creek at the age of 35. David was born on January 16, 1985, in Pullman, Washington, to William and Cynthia Christie. He graduated from Pullman High School, attended Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington, and completed Executive Security International training in Colorado.

David found his home in Trout Creek, Montana. The people of Trout Creek embraced him as one their own and considered him family. David was always loved by the people around him. At an early age David developed a love for animals and the outdoors. He loved to camp, hike, fish, hunt and spend time in the mountains with his dog. David was independent, a very loyal friend, kindhearted and always there when someone needed help. David had many friends and was highly thought of and loved by those who knew him.

David is survived by his parents William Christie of Pullman, Washington, and Cynthia Christie of Moscow, Idaho; his brother and sister-in-law Brian and Kailee Christie of Las Vegas, Nevada, his two nephews Brayton and Cannon, several aunts, uncles, cousins and his brother John Hawley of Pullman, Washington. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Harold and Mary Christie, and Kenneth and Violet Hemen.