Sanders County students names to MSU honor roll

Montana State University (MSU) has announced undergraduate honor roll members for the 2020 fall semester. In all, 5,380 students were named to MSU’s President’s List and Dean’s List. To be eligible, students were required to be enrolled full time, taking a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

Named to the President’s List by earning a 4.0 grade point average were, Mary Dryden and Rachel Huenink, both of Plains.

Earning placement on the Dean’s List for finishing the fall semester with a 3.5 or higher were Veronica Black, Alec Cole, Douglas Damschen, Karsen Krebs, Carley VonHeeder, and Tiga Ward, all from Plains. Thompson Falls’ Bridget Thor and Madison Wheeler also earned spots on the Dean’s List.