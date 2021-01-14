ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sanders County Ledger

Scotchman Peak's winter wonderland

 
January 14, 2021



The snow is here, but that doesn’t mean the hiking season is over!

Hiking in wintertime is a fun, rewarding experience in its own right. And once you get back home, warm food and a hot drink taste even better. The best part? For those who live near the Scotchman Peaks region, there’s no shortage of amazing places to explore.

Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness has launched its winter hiking season, and there are already plenty of great outings to add to your schedule.

The scheduled hikes provide a chance to explore our wild backyard on snowshoe with fellow nature lovers. FSPW volunteers will be leading snowshoe hikes around Spar Lake, up Star Peak, and in the Ross Creek Cedars. Check out scotchmanpeaks.org/hikes-events-schedule/ to keep an eye on upcoming hikes as we add dates. You can count on hikes being fun, socially distanced and safe for everyone.

As always, remember to dress warmly with good snow boots when hitting trails in wintertime. Visit http://www.scotchmanpeaks.org for more information on all our upcoming winter events and exploring the Scotchmans.

 
