LADY DEVIL VANESSA HORNER in action during Noxon's win over Hot Springs in Noxon Saturday.

The Noxon Lady Red Devils scrambled the District 14C regular season race by upending Clark Fork 57-42 in Superior last Thursday.

Clinching the No. 3 seed into this week's 14C tourney, the Devils will host No. 6 Hot Springs in the first round (see other story for more on the district tourney).

"...