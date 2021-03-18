Noxon students take on Rex grant challenge

IF I ONLY OWNED THE REX - Parents and audience members watch as Noxon third-grade students perform at The Rex Theater last week. The performance was made possible by a Reimagine Rural grant received by the theater.

What would you do if you owned a theater? A question the Rex wanted to know as they work toward integrating the public in their efforts to bring the community theater back to life. After board members received a $1,300 Reimagine Rural grant from the Montana State University Extension Service, they decided to present the question to the creative minds of third grade students from Thompson Falls, Plains and Noxon. The Rex Community Theater invited students to participate in a project with the lead of, "If I owned the Rex, I would..." Each school that participated and presented their ideas onstage received $400 for classroom art and music supplies. Of the three schools invited to participate, Noxon third grade students were the only ones to accept the challenge.

Students showcased their musical skills by presenting their ideas in the form of a song to Rex board members and around 25 audience members last Thursday afternoon. Directed by Noxon teachers Susie Kayser and Sari MacArthur, students sang their song titled, "If I Only Owned the Rex." The song was sung to the "Wizard of Oz's" tune, "If I Only had a Brain." Lyrics were written by Kayser. She said the theme reminded her of the popular movie song.

"We are very honored Noxon third grade has come here to present their project," said Charlie Munday with the Rex Community Theater. As part of their skit, students were asked to tell audience members what they would personally do if they owned the Rex. "Invite all the homeless people, turn it into a toy store, turn the Rex into a car dealership and show classic comedy," were just a few answers given by students on stage. In a surprising turn of events, students prepared a second song to sing, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." "That was really, really excellent," said Debbie Wilson with the Rex Community Theater. "It was just beautiful."

"I can't thank all of you enough for teaching these children the arts," Wilson said to the audience. "That's what we're all about here at the Rex. From the grant of $1,300, we are giving $1,200 of that to the schools." Wilson then told the Noxon students and teachers, "I'm very proud to tell you, you are getting all of the $1,200." Wilson said she was happy to see so much parental support which she says is crucial for the success of a project such as this one.

MacArthur, the Noxon music teacher, said she has been working with the class for the last month to prepare them for the big day. "We've worked on this in class just once a week," she said. "They've been very excited for this, especially since they get to celebrate afterward with popcorn and soda." MacArthur said she didn't know the students would be given the full $1,200 grant from the Rex. "We can help both the music and arts department with this," she said. The next steps will be to talk to the school's superintendent and to brainstorm with students on how to use the grant, MacArthur stated. "I think we will stay with the same theme from the Rex and apply that idea to our music group and our arts department."

IF I ONLY OWNED THE REX

Starring: Noxon third grade

Directed by: Susie Kayser and Sari MacArthur

Lyrics written by: Susie Kayser

To the tune of “If I Only had a Brain” from “The Wizard of Oz”

My satellite or Tevo

I would gladly trade for this show,

If I only owned the Rex.

I could have free corn and candy

And my life would just be dandy

If I only owned the Rex.

I would show the greatest movies

And invite my friends and groupies.

If I only owned the Rex.

I’d promote the local talent

In the arts, I’d be thought gallant,

If I only owned the Rex.

Picture acting on the stage

Or dancers in a cage

Belly laughs at local comedy

A simple song or melody.

I’d be thought of as a wizard

If I opened in a blizzard,

If I only owned the Rex.

I’d encourage harmony

And enrich community,

If I only owned the Rex.