Sheriff's Log

Ambulance:

T. Falls, 4; Camas, 1; Hot Springs, 4; Plains, 11; Trout Creek, 2; Lonepine, 1; Paradise, 1;

Monday, March 8

Theft, Trout Creek.

Littering, reporting party states that someone is dumping household trash on his property, Hot Springs.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Assault, both parties, father and son, arrested for mutual combat PFMA, Plains.

Disturbance, Plains.

Property lost, T. Falls.

Tuesday, March 9

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

Intimidation/harassment, T. Falls.

Informational case, Hot Springs.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Theft, report of a complainant’s husband had stolen her cell phone and left her without a means of communication, T. Falls.

Theft, Paradise.

Theft, T. Falls.

Animal abuse, Plains.

Animal other, T. Falls.

Wednesday, March 10

Coroner called, Plains.

Security check, T. Falls.

Warrant service, Plains.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Informational case, Plains.

Warrant service, Hot Springs.

Theft, firearm theft, Noxon.

Welfare check, Hot Springs.

Warrant service, Hot Springs.

Informational case, report of a female walking into residence and making threats, tribal police later responded, Dixon.

Theft, Trout Creek.

Informational case, Noxon.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Road hazard/blockage, T. Falls.

Thursday, March 11

Informational case, report of unlawful action made by Paradise sewer board, Paradise.

Disturbance, female naked on drugs, Dixon.

Civil served, Hot Springs.

Animal other, T. Falls.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Friday, March 12

Request for welfare check, Plains.

Theft, theft from trailer at work, Paradise.

Informational case, T. Falls.

Business contact, T. Falls.

Business contact, T. Falls.

Saturday, March 13

Nuisance complaints, T. Falls.

Livestock, Paradise.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Abandoned vehicle, Trout Creek.

Automated alarm call, Plains.

Fire, T. Falls.

Sunday, March 14

Juvenile criminal, Plains.

Fire, T. Falls.

Protection order violation, T. Falls.

Livestock, Perma.

Informational case, Paradise.

Fire, Hot Springs.

Extra patrol request, Plains.