Collins runs court in three county towns

JUDGE TOM COLLINS, standing in his office in Plains, also serves as the judge for the towns of Hot Springs and Thompson Falls.

In April, Tom Collins of Plains became the city judge for every city with a court in Sanders County. He started with Plains in 2018. Then, he became the city judge for Hot Springs in January 2021. When the Thompson Falls job came open after Judge Don Strine's retirement this year, Collins was hi...