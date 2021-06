Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden June 3, 2021



Montana Highway Patrol Travis Schopp, 30, seatbelt violation, $20. Kele Alden-Odekirk, 42, driving while privilege suspended or revoked, 1st offense, $255; day speeding, $70. Shawn Andres, 56, seatbelt violation, $20. Don DeTienne, 51, seatbelt violation, $20. Dallas Pottroff, 66,...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.