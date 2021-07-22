Question of the Week

Do you think the population increase is good or bad for the county?

Bernice Meredith,

Quartzsite, Arizona - “I think more people in the community brings more people in who are more apt to do more for the community.”

Kaitlyn Manning,

Thompson Falls - “I think it is good for the economy, but I think it puts pressure on the locals.”

Chuck Owens,

Thompson Falls - “I guess there is good and bad. Myself, I don’t like a lot of people, but I think it will help more than it will hurt.”

Paula Nelson,

Thompson Falls - “I think population growth could be really good for this community if the people moving in contribute to the community.”

Sara Renald,

Thompson Falls - “I think that the increase in population is beneficial economically for the county, but it is not good for the people that live here because there is more competition in the grocery stores and everywhere.”

Gene Azure,

Trout Creek - “It is good for the economy and for people who want to sell stuff, but bad for the prices going up on everything.”